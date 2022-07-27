Work on education, health facilities in NEOM to begin next year, chief executive says
Saudi Arabia will begin working on education and health facilities in NEOM next year, NEOM Chief Executive Nadhmi al-Nasr told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.
Saudi companies will work on executing these plans to be part of NEOM, al-Nasr said.
According to chief executive, work is under way in NEOM’s industrial city of OXAGON while work to execute projects which pertain to residential areas and surrounding islands will begin soon.
Commenting on THE LINE, the future city in NEOM announced by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week, al-Nasr said the city’s current design was finalized following meetings for six months with the Crown Prince.
He also said that global leading engineering companies will execute projects in THE LINE, adding that the city’s model represents a global leap the world has seen nothing like before.
“Work on THE LINE’s infrastructure began a year ago, and we are [currently] developing a new technology that has not been implemented before to enhance the quality of life,” he added.
On Monday, the Crown Prince presented the designs of THE LINE which he said offered a model for future cities that face critical environmental challenges.
In January last year, he launched the initial idea and vision of the city that redefines the concept of urban development and what cities of the future should look like.
THE LINE, which is 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long and 500 meters above sea level, will run on 100 percent renewable energy and high-speed mobility solutions in an environment free of roads, cars, and emissions.
