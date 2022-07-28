Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince holds summit with France’s President at Elysee Palace

France’s President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Elysee Palace on Thursday, where they will hold talks regarding bilateral ties and regional developments.

🎥 | HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets President of #France @EmmanuelMacron at the Elysee Palace in #Paris. 🇸🇦🇫🇷



pic.twitter.com/Wteu8m4vqV — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 28, 2022

The Crown Prince headed to France, the second and last leg of his European tour, to discuss relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The Crown Prince will also discuss issues of common interest with the French leadership.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Paris follows Macron’s visit to Jeddah last December.

Saudi Arabia and France enjoy strong economic ties. The trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and France over the past five years amounted to 163 billion Saudi Riyals ($43.4 billion). Non-oil Saudi exports to France reached 1.7 billion Saudi Riyals ($453 million) in 2021, a 105 percent increase compared to 2020.

