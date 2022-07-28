Some UAE employees urged to work remotely as floods hit northern emirates

Private and public sector workers have been urged to work from home on Thursday and Friday as floods hit the emirate of Fujairah.

Rain on Wednesday caused severe flooding in the northern emirate, leading to travel disruptions and home evacuations.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid directed hotels to open vacant rooms to families that had been displaced by the flooding, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohammed also directed the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Community Development to arrange temporary shelter for those displaced by the floods.

Further rain is expected to fall on the emirate on Thursday.

Images shared on social media showed cars on a highway brought to a standstill by floodwater that reached up to their windows.

Others depicted people being evacuated from their homes, assisted by the emergency services.

A statement from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) early on Thursday morning urged private sector establishments in Fujairah and other northern emirates (Sharjah and Ras al-Khaimah) to allow non-essential employees to work from home on Thursday and Friday.

This followed an earlier directive from the UAE Cabinet on Wednesday allowing non-essential public sector employees to work from home, excluding civil defense, police and security entities addressing disasters, crises and emergencies authorities, and community support bodies.

Ensuring the safety of people and property during the floods is a “top priority,” the UAE’s Ministry of Interior said in a WAM statement on Thursday.

The ministry urged members of the public not to leave their homes unnecessarily, to drive carefully, and to exercise caution in general.

An emergency committee was formed by the UAE Cabinet on Wednesday night, chaired by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail al-Mazrouei.

It urged citizens to beware of flood points in the mountainous areas of the emirate, and advised residents and citizens to report any accidents immediately.

