Watch: Jordanian chef creates edible artwork for Dubai restaurant

Calling it the “Seven paintings,” the Dubai-based Jordanian food artist and chef uses story-telling theatrics, illusion, and cutting-edge 3D graphic technology during a seven-course dinner to introduce people to the works of seven different artists.

“We wanted to join theatrics of food and food art with an actual immersive dining experience to create for the first time ever a really nice experience, where food is theatrical and there is storytelling and 3D animation on the table and the guests get engaged with food art. So that was how the idea of this project came (along),” said Sartawi.



The internationally acclaimed chef for his extraordinary creations, recently launched the new concept in Dubai along with executive chef, Daniel Sheperd, to engage people with the artworks of Michelangelo, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and Vincent van Gogh, all presented on the guest’s table.



During the two-hour dining experience, guests are not only transported to the artists’ world, but they also get to feel like painters themselves, as they try to paint famous artworks themselves, which they can enjoy eating afterwards.



“I think it’s a great idea to combine both to be able actually to paint your own food and eat it and taste it and it's edible, I think it’s an amazing experience,” said guest Rasha Qassab.

