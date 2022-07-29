Saudi Arabia, France issue joint statement following Crown Prince’s visit to Paris

Saudi Arabia and France agreed to boost cooperation on renewable energy including solar, wind and clean hydrogen following the guidelines of the Paris Climate Accords, the Saudi Press agency reported, citing a joint statement released following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris.

The leaders also discussed the importance of stabilizing the global energy market and maintaining a steady food supply of wheat and grains globally, according to the joint statement.

Additionally, the Saudi Crown Prince and France’s Macron reportedly discussed the need to evaluate common threats and coordinate on combating terrorism and its financing.

The meeting also stressed on the need for a continuous evaluation of common threats that face both Saudi Arabia and France, and maintaining security and stability in the Middle East.

The Saudi Crown Prince and Macron reportedly agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation in defense while simultaneously combating terrorism, crime and its financing by sharing experiences and conducting training exercises.

Security and stability in Lebanon was another area of discussion. Both Mohammed bin Salman and Macron agreed upon the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms to maintain Lebanon sovereignty, and “expressed satisfaction” with the work being undertaken by the Saudi-French fund for humanitarian and relief work in the Middle East nation, according to the joint statement.

The safety of the Syrian people and the preservation of its territory was a part of the talks, according to the SPA report. It added that the two leaders also explored the international efforts in place to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and urged its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

France’s Macron also reportedly commended Saudi Arabia’s efforts and support for the truce in Yemen. The Kingdom, meanwhile, appreciated France’s support behind UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

