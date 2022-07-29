Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz meets Russian deputy PM to discuss cooperation

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met on Friday with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss the latest developments in the work of the Saudi-Russian joint committee, according to a tweet by the Saudi Energy Ministry.

The two discussed the latest developments in the work of the joint Saudi-Russian committee and discussed opportunities for cooperation between their countries, the ministry added.



Their meeting came ahead of an OPEC+ meeting set for August 3.

