Yemen's Aden-based government appoints new defense, oil ministers

Yemen's Saudi-backed authorities replaced the defense and energy ministers in a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday in a move political sources said aimed to support cohesion of a new presidential council and address perceived corruption and mismanagement.

Former President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ceded power to the council in April as Saudi Arabia moved to strengthen an alliance it leads against the Houthi movement, which ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

Advertisement

Council head Rashad Al-Alimi issued a statement appointing southerner Lieutenant-General Mohsen al-Daeri as defense minister and Said al-Shamasi as energy minister. He also named new ministers for the power and public works portfolios.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The government is based in the south while the Houthis largely control the north and most big population centres.

The move comes as the United Nations presses the warring parties to extend a truce that expires on Aug. 2. It is also pushing for measures to stabilise the economy and launch inclusive political negotiations to end the seven-year war.

The mutli-faceted conflict, in which several factions are vying for power, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Read more:

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they will not extend truce despite Saudi pledge

UN envoy condemns Yemen attack that killed child, wounded 10

UN presses Yemen warring parties for six-month truce extension: Sources