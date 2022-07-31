Saudi GDP grows 11.8 percent year-on-year in Q2: Estimates

Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product rose by 11.8 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Sunday, as the world’s top oil exporter benefits from higher energy prices.

Growth was largely driven by a 23.1 percent increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.4 percent.

