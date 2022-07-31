.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi GDP grows 11.8 percent year-on-year in Q2: Estimates

  • Font
A general view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia, February 20, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
A general view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia, February 20, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)

Saudi GDP grows 11.8 percent year-on-year in Q2: Estimates

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product rose by 11.8 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Sunday, as the world’s top oil exporter benefits from higher energy prices.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Growth was largely driven by a 23.1 percent increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.4 percent.

Read more:

Saudi June inflation up slightly to 2.3 percent

Most Gulf central banks lift rates as US Fed makes second 75-bps hike

Saudi Arabia, Greece issue closing statement about Mohammed bin Salman’s visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More