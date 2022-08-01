Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new cabinet under new prime minister

Kuwait reappointed Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares and Finance Minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed in a cabinet formed on Monday under a new prime minister, largely resembling the caretaker government that resigned in April.



Last week the crown prince of the Gulf Arab OPEC+ producer had named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister to replace Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, who had faced a combative parliament in a feud between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.

Now that a government has been formed, parliament is expected to hold a session to approve the state budget.



The government would also oversee legislative elections to be called by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who last month said he was dissolving parliament in a move welcomed by opposition lawmakers pressing for a new premier.



Sheikh Meshal late last year took over most of the duties of the country’s ruling emir.



The new 12-member cabinet includes only one woman, Rana al-Fares, who was appointed minister of state for municipal affairs and telecommunications and information technology affairs.



The defense minister is also acting interior minister, a position that was previously held by new premier Sheikh Ahmad, who is the current emir’s son.



The previous government had resigned ahead of a non-cooperation vote in parliament against Sheikh Sabah, who had been prime minister since late 2019.

