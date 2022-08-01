.
Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new cabinet under new prime minister

An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Kuwait

Published: Updated:

Kuwait reappointed Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares and Finance Minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed in a cabinet formed on Monday under a new prime minister, largely resembling the caretaker government that resigned in April.

Last week the crown prince of the Gulf Arab OPEC+ producer had named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister to replace Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, who had faced a combative parliament in a feud between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Now that a government has been formed, parliament is expected to hold a session to approve the state budget.

The government would also oversee legislative elections to be called by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who last month said he was dissolving parliament in a move welcomed by opposition lawmakers pressing for a new premier.

Sheikh Meshal late last year took over most of the duties of the country’s ruling emir.

The new 12-member cabinet includes only one woman, Rana al-Fares, who was appointed minister of state for municipal affairs and telecommunications and information technology affairs.

The defense minister is also acting interior minister, a position that was previously held by new premier Sheikh Ahmad, who is the current emir’s son.

The previous government had resigned ahead of a non-cooperation vote in parliament against Sheikh Sabah, who had been prime minister since late 2019.

Read more:

Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister

Kuwait dissolves parliament, calls for early general elections

Kuwait’s crown prince accepts government’s resignation

