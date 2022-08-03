Saudi Arabia’s Princess Reema joins Special Olympics Unified Cup opening ceremony

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US participated in the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Unified Cup, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Princess Reema bint Bandar, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, attended the opening ceremony on Sunday in the US state of Michigan.

“So happy to see our @saudiarabiasco athletes at the @SpecialOlympics @UnifiedCup 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Thrilled to be able to share their excitement and achievements on this special occasion,” Princess Reema said on her official Twitter account.

So happy to see our @saudiarabiaso athletes at the @SpecialOlympics @UnifiedCup 2022 in Detroit, Michigan 🇸🇦 🏆 Thrilled to be able to share their excitement and achievements on this special occasion! 🇸🇦⚽️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/5yHyKEJJhk — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 3, 2022

This is the first year that the Saudi team has participated in the football competition, alongside 22 other teams, SPA reported, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Morocco.

In a speech addressing the Saudi team, Princess Reema praised its “good performance throughout this tournament” after it won its first match against Singapore, according to SPA.

The Saudi team plays in the second group that also includes football teams from Paraguay, Romania and Singapore.

The ambassador was joined by member of the board of directors of the Saudi Special Olympics Lina al-Maina and Advisor to the Saudi Special Olympics Rana Taibah, SPA added.

