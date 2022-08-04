Kuwait, Oman, and UAE welcome truce extension agreement in Yemen

Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates have welcomed the United Nations announcement of a truce extension in Yemen for another two months.

The UN special envoy for Yemen announced another extension of the fragile ceasefire between warring parties on Tuesday, pledging to ramp up talks for an expanded truce agreement.

“I am pleased to announce that the parties have agreed to extend the truce, under the same terms, for an additional two months, from 2 August 2022 until 2 October 2022,” Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

“This truce extension includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible.”

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday that the three GCC countries had welcomed the truce extension agreement.

It said that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Kuwait's hope that the truce extension would pave the way for an expanded truce agreement and the resumption of the political process, in order to reach a just and sustainable peace in Yemen.

In Muscat, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the hope that this agreement would establish expanded discussions under the auspices of the United Nations to ensure a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, and to address humanitarian, economic and political issues, leading to a sustainable peace in Yemen.

The Sultanate of Oman also commended the existing cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the international community in efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

In Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the UAE praises the efforts being made by the United Nations and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg to reach a permanent ceasefire and then a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in a way that enhances peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

This week, US President Joe Biden also welcomed the agreement and also thanked Saudi Arabia and Oman for their roles.

