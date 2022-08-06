UAE’s Etihad Rail says national network project is steaming ahead

Etihad Rail has revealed the rapid headway that is being made on the UAE’s mega national network project with newly-released aerial images showing the progress of the line on the country’s east coast.

The photographs, posted to Etihad Rail’s social media channels, show the railway tracks traversing through Fujairah’s Hajar Mountains.

In the post they tweeted: “Our National Railway network traverses through the Hajar mountains and extends for 145 km, connecting the borders of Sharjah, going through Fujairah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah, providing a safe and efficient means of transportation across the unique topography created by the scenic mountains into the other emirates.”

The project – which will link the country’s trade, industry and population- is rapidly progressing.

About 70 per of the line has already been constructed and, once completed, is expected to carry millions of passengers annually between the country’s major cities by 2030.

In June, Etihad Rail announced its first passenger train station will be located in Fujairah and will connect 11 regions across the United Arab Emirates once completed.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted at the time that the station will be in the Sakamkam area of the emirate on the country’s east coast.

It will allow passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. No start date for the passenger service has been made public to date.

The first phase of the Etihad Rail has been fully operational since 2016, with opportunities to expand beyond the borders of the UAE.

The UAE Railways program falls under the ‘Projects of the 50’ which is a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development, transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors.

