Houthis have not abided by truce agreement to reopen roads to Taiz: Yemen FM

Yemen’s internationally recognized government accused the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Monday of not abiding by a key element in a UN-brokered truce to reopen roads to the besieged city of Taiz saying the group was “running away” from its commitments.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak also said in a news conference in Amman that his Aden-based government supports any move to expand a UN-brokered truce beyond the latest two-month extension to a durable peace deal.

Read more:

Yemeni model Entisar al-Hammadi moved to solitary confinement in Houthi prison

Four children killed in mine blast in Houthi-controlled Yemen

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they will not extend truce despite Saudi pledge