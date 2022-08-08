Houthis have not abided by truce agreement to reopen roads to Taiz: Yemen FM
Yemen’s internationally recognized government accused the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Monday of not abiding by a key element in a UN-brokered truce to reopen roads to the besieged city of Taiz saying the group was “running away” from its commitments.
Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak also said in a news conference in Amman that his Aden-based government supports any move to expand a UN-brokered truce beyond the latest two-month extension to a durable peace deal.
