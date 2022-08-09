US, Saudi forces to hold joint drills in Yanbu, al-Kharj

US Marines joined Saudi Arabia’s forces in Yanbu to participate in a joint drill, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Native Fury 22,’ the drill maneuvers will reportedly take place in Yanbu and al-Kharj governates.

“The exercise aims at enhancing partnership between the Saudi forces and their US counterpart in carrying out bilateral plans,” SPA reported.

This marks the eighth iteration of the exercise, Marine Corps Forces Central Command said on Twitter.

“The exercise will focus on combined tactics, interoperability, logistical operations with Saudi Armed Forces,” the statement added.

🇺🇸The Marines arrive for Native Fury 22🇸🇦



Marines and Sailors with CLR-1, 1st MLG, arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the 8th iteration of NF22. The exercise will focus on combined tactics, interoperability, logistical operations with Saudi Armed Forces. #NativeFury22 pic.twitter.com/uzNXkThMT9 — Marine Corps Forces Central Command (@USMARCENT) August 7, 2022

Earlier in August, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had initiated the planning of Exercise EAGLE RESOLVE 23 – a scenario-driven command post exercise (CPX) linked with field training exercises (FTX) scheduled for May-June 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

This will be the 16th iteration of the yearly exercise, which is designed to develop and employ a Combined Joint Task Force to respond to current and emerging regional threats in the Middle East.

Late in July, the Royal Saudi Navy took command of a mixed task force that is part of the largest international naval partnership in the world.

This marked the third time Saudi Arabia leads CTF 150, according to a CENTCOM statement.

The CTF 150 task force, one of four as part of the Combined Maritime Forces, was established in 2002 to conduct maritime security operations in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea.

It helps ensure the free flow of commerce, in addition to combating terrorism and the activities linked to it, including human trafficking, drugs and weapons trafficking, SPA reported.

