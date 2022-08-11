Saudi Arabia set to host Arab Radio & TV Festival in November this year

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host -- for the first time -- the activities of the 22nd edition of Arab Radio & TV Festival later this year.

To be run between November 7-10, 2022, the Festival will be organized by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The event will see the participation and attendance of more than 1,000 media professionals from around the world.



There will be a strong presence of prominent international media organizations, led by the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD), China Global Television Network (CGTN), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and Mediterranean Center for Audiovisual Communication (CMCA), in addition to the participation of major media organizations from the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, as well as the participation of the Permanent Conference of the Mediterranean Audiovisual Operators (COPEAM).

The Kingdom’s hosting of the festival, which is considered one of the most prominent media forums, will serve to enhance its regional and international status, and to confirm its weight in the Arab and Islamic worlds, as well as to consolidate its being a global logistics center, in addition to explaining the cultural transformations that its vibrant society is witnessing, and emphasizing the tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance of cultures it witnesses.

Read more: Saudi youth star in promo video ahead of boxing showdown Usyk Vs Joshua in Jeddah