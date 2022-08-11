Saudi man in Austria hailed hero after saving drowning father, daughter

A Saudi man on vacation has been called a “hero” by the Kingdom’s embassy in Austria after he saved a drowning father-daughter duo in Hallstatt.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, Askar al-Hajiri said he heard screaming from a nearby lake where he was having a picnic with his brother and a family relative.

Advertisement

شاهد.. مقطع متداول لسائحين سعوديين أثناء قيامهما بإنقاذ طفلة من الغرق بعد سقوطها في بحيرة بإحدى الوجهات السياحية في #النمسا pic.twitter.com/7z9FeMbjKS — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) August 9, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Upon rushing to the sight, al-Hajiri saw two people struggling to stay afloat in the water, five meters below.

The father had jumped into the lake to save his drowning two-year-old daughter but both were struggling.

Bystanders then saw the Saudi citizen jump in after the father and daughter and swim them to safety.

Social media users commented on the spread of the now-viral video with praises and blessings.

On Wednesday, the Saudi embassy in Austria released the following statement: “The embassy would like to thank Saudi citizen Askar al-Hajri for his brave act earlier this week. While visiting Hallstatt he saw a man and his daughter drowning and dived into the lake to save them. We offer our gratitude to this Saudi hero.”

The embassy would like to thank Saudi citizen Askar al-Hajri for his brave act earlier this week. While visiting Hallstatt he saw a man and his daughter drowning and dived into the lake to save them. We offer our gratitude to this Saudi hero. — Botschaft des Königreichs Saudi Arabien in Wien (@KSAembassyAT) August 10, 2022

Fahad Nazer, the spokesperson for the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington DC commented in a tweet that “Saudis understand that wherever they are, there is always an opportunity to do some good & to make a difference.”

#Saudi values on display.

Two Saudis risked their own lives to save a young girl - a complete stranger - from drowning in a lake in Austria.

Saudis understand that wherever they are, there is always an opportunity to do some good & to make a difference. https://t.co/6mJY4CoMIN — Fahad Nazer فهد ناظر (@KSAEmbassySpox) August 9, 2022

Read more:

Lucid says Saudi Arabia’s PIF ‘very supportive’ as supply crunch hits production

Iraq’s Enas Taleb to sue The Economist for using her photo in ‘fat women’ article

Armed man demanding frozen deposits of $200,000 takes hostages at Lebanese bank