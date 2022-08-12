Saudi Arabia foils captagon smuggling attempt, seizes 1.1 million pills
Saudi Arabia has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.1 million captagon pills into the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
Captagon is a type of amphetamine-style stimulant fenethylline that continues to be manufactured, mostly in Lebanon and Syria, for illegal recreational use.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) found the pills in a shipment that contained toys, clothes and other merchandise.
ZATCA foiled the attempt to smuggle the drugs through the port of Jeddah, SPA reported, adding that the five people who were supposed to receive the shipment have been arrested.
Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of captagon. The drug is known to come from Syria and transits through Lebanon in cargo such as fruit and vegetables.
