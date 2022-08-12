.
Wanted fugitive blows himself up in Saudi Arabia injuring four people

عبدالله بن زايد البكري الشهري
Abdullah al-Shehri. (File photo)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A man wanted by Saudi Arabia’s state security detonated an explosive belt killing himself and injuring four others in Jeddah on Wednesday night, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The fugitive blew himself up after security forces tracked him and attempted to arrest him in Jeddah’s neighborhood of al-Samer, a spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security said.

According to state security, those injured were a Pakistani resident and three security personnel. They were all transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

Al-Shehri has been wanted by authorities for seven years for his involvement in an attack that targeted a mosque in the southern city of Abha in August 2015.

The attack on the mosque, which was carried out by a suicide bomber, killed at least 12 security personnel.

