UAE, Ukraine foreign ministers discuss developments, bilateral ties

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reviewed the latest developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a call.

The foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, and other issues of common interest, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Friday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During the call, the UAE minister praised the UN-backed agreement between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed a landmark deal with Turkey and the United Nations aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries.

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Saturday that 16 ships carrying 450,000 tons of agriculture products had departed from Ukrainian sea ports since early August under the deal which ensured safe passage for vessels.

As part of the UN deal, all ships are inspected in Istanbul by the Joint Coordination Center, where Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work.

Their primary assignment involves monitoring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships along established routes and overseeing their inspection for banned weapons on the way into and out of the Black Sea.

The blockage of deliveries from two of the world’s biggest grain exporters has contributed to a spike in prices that has made food imports prohibitively expensive for some of the world’s poorest countries.

Additionally, bin Zayed also reiterated the UAE’s “full readiness to support all efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and reach a political settlement to the crisis.”

“Grateful to the UAE for supporting Ukraine within the UN and providing humanitarian aid. Proposed the Emirati side to take active part in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by a Ukrainian foreign ministry statement.

In July, the UAE sent a plane carrying 52 metric tons of food supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria.

The aid is part of the continuous relief provided by the UAE to alleviate the humanitarian impact faced by Ukrainian refugees in countries neighboring the war-stricken country.

The previous month, the UAE sent 27 tons of food and medical supplies to assist Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The assistance came as part of the country’s commitment to donate AED18.3 million (US$5 million) in response to the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal.

With Reuters

Read more:

Zelenskyy says EU should not be a ‘supermarket’ for rich Russians

Russia tells US relations at risk if it is branded ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Russian aluminum producer’s profit falls as sanctions mount