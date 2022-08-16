Heavyweight champ Usyk ‘happy for opportunity’ to fight in Jeddah

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk said he is “very happy to have the opportunity” to fight against contender Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, he told a press conference on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Usyk and Joshua appeared in front of the cameras for the first time at the Shangri-La Hotel event ahead of their rematch at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena on Saturday.

The ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ fight week kicked off with Saudi dignitaries cutting the ribbon in the major showdown that will see Usyk defending his WBA ‘Super,’ IBF, WBO, and IBO belts against the man he won them from in September of 2021.

“I’m very happy to have the opportunity to be fighting here in Saudi Arabia against Anthony Joshua,” Usyk told reporters.

“Training for this fight has gone extremely well and we are ready for whatever comes our way on fight night.”

“For a fighter, mindset is particularly important and ahead of ‘Rage on the Red Sea’, I have the mindset needed to win this fight.”

For his part, Joshua added: “Preparations have been tough and challenging, but we’ve done different things to make the training camp as easy as possible and we’re in a good place heading into Saturday night, which is heavyweight history in the making.”

“Fans around the world simply have to tune in for this one. For me, this is to become three-time heavyweight champion of the world.”

“It’s number one against number two; the unified titles, the Ring Magazine belt, it doesn’t get any bigger than this in our sport.”

Saudi Arabia has hosted major boxing events in recent years, with one notable example being 2019’s Clash on the Dunes match pitting Joshua against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Riyadh.

The events are one facet of the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 program to modernize the Kingdom and diversify the economy away from oil by boosting tourism, entertainment, and sports.

Saudi Arabia has also invested in Formula One, with the 2021 Grand Prix being held at a Jeddah street circuit.

Read more:

Saudi youth star in promo video ahead of boxing showdown Usyk Vs Joshua in Jeddah

Tickets go on sale for boxing showdown Usyk Vs Joshua in Saudi Arabia

Usyk to face Joshua in Saudi Arabia in boxing heavyweight title rematch