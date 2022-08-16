Saudi pilot intern dies in light-sport aircraft crash

A Saudi pilot intern died after his aircraft crashed five kilometers away from al-Thumamah Airport in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday citing the Aviation Investigation Bureau.
The pilot took off in his Tecnam light-sport jet from al-Thumamah Airport at 6:30 a.m., the report said, adding that he sent a distress call five minutes later.
After losing contact with him, the aviation academy dispatched an aircraft to search for him.
The pilot was found dead at the crash scene, and an investigation has been launched into the accident.
