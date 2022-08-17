Saudi Arabia seizes over 2 million amphetamine tablets in smuggling attempt

Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 2 million amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom through the Jeddah Islamic Port, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



Spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi said in a statement carried by SPA that 2,250,000 million amphetamine tablets were caught and seized hidden inside a shipment of floor wipers.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The security follow-up of the drug smuggling and promotion networks that target the Kingdom's security and its youth resulted in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 2,250,000 million amphetamine tablets,” al-Nujaidi was quoted as saying by SPA.





He also said the operation was done in the coordination with The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).



The shipment was headed to a Syrian national based in Riyadh, who was taken into custody, according to al-Nujaidi. The necessary measures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, the statement added.

إحباط محاولة تهريب (2,250,000) قرص من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر، مخبأة داخل شحنة مماسح أرضيات، والقبض على مستقبلها.#الحرب_على_المخدرات pic.twitter.com/0SdWCDCRlM — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) August 17, 2022





The announcement came after Saudi Arabia last week thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.1 million Captagon pills into the Kingdom.



In recent years, Saudi authorities upped their measures against the smuggling of narcotics into the Kingdom. Several shipments of Captagon and amphetamine tablets are regularly seized with mainly Syria and Lebanon as the sources of origin.



In response to the increased smuggling attempts, the Kingdom announced in 2021 that it was going to ban the imports of Lebanese fruits and vegetables. The decision came after Saudi customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over five million pills of Captagon stuffed inside pomegranates.



Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils captagon smuggling attempt, seizes 1.1 million pills



Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling



Saudi Arabia foils captagon smuggling attempt, seizes 15 million pills