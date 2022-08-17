Saudi embassy following up on citizen killed by Tunisian wife’s brother

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tunisia said it was following up on the murder of a Saudi citizen in Bizerte.

The Saudi Press Agency, citing a statement from the country’s embassy in Tunisia, said that the man was killed by his Tunisian wife’s brother.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The case is reportedly “under consideration” in Tunisia.

In the statement, the embassy expressed its confidence in the Tunisian judiciary and clarified that all necessary procedures were completed.

The embassy confirmed in the statement carried by SPA that the body of the deceased was transferred to the Kingdom.

It also offered its condolences while stressing the government’s concern over the safety of Saudi citizens abroad.

Last month, Lebanese police arrested two Saudi citizens in al-Sfeir, south of the capital Beirut, for stabbing their brother to death.

According to a statement issued by Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, the victim, born in 1980, was killed by his two brothers over family disputes.

Police detained the two after investigations revealed that they were hiding in an apartment in al-Sfeir.

With Al Arabiya English's from Amani Hamad

Read more:

Tunisia’s military clashes with ‘terrorists’, two soldiers injured: Statement

After the killing of al-Zawahri, here is the FBI’s list of most wanted extremists

Saudi man stabbed to death in Beirut, Lebanon police arrest brothers for murder