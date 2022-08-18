Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan sign investment agreements, strengthen bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral ties and means of cooperation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.

Mirziyoyev, who is currently on a visit to the Kingdom, met with the Crown Prince at the Royal Court in al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, according to SPA.



After being welcomed in an official ceremony, the Crown Prince and Mirziyoyev “held a session of official talks, during which they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for cooperation in various fields, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of common interest,” SPA reported. It added that the Saudi-Uzbekistani talks were attended by a number of ministers and senior official from both sides.





To strengthen cooperation between the two countries, 14 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed in the presence Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih and Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjaev.

The agreements aim to boost the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan in the different fields of investment, agriculture, health education and science. Among those signed are MoUs for cooperation in the fields of tourism, energy, sports as well as a cooperation agreement for the employment of labor.

“The signed agreements and [MoUs] aim to explore investment opportunities, advance the partnership between the Saudi and Uzbek private sectors, encourage and enhance mutual investments in a number of target sectors,” SPA said in a separate report.



The agreements also look to “expand the strategic partnership, develop investment relations between the two countries, exchange data on available investment opportunities, and link quality investment opportunities.”



