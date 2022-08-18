Saudi Arabia’s SDRPY to operate Aden General Hospital as part of $88 million deal

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) will operate and handle administration of the Aden General Hospital as part of a $88 million (SAR 330 million) agreement.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday that the medical facility will start operations within 90 days at 50 percent capacity in the first year.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It is expected to reportedly cater to over 430,000 beneficiaries annually.

The signing ceremony was held at the SDRPY headquarters in Riyadh, attended by the program’s General Supervisor Ambassador Mohammad bin Saeed al-Jaber; Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Qassem Buheibeh; representative of al-Saad Group for Investment and Development; Assistant SDRPY General Supervisor Hassan al-Attas; and Saudi Fund for Development Director General for Arab States Operations Bandar bin Abdullah al-Obaid, SPA reported.

The hospital houses 14 specialties including internal medicine, reproductive health, laparoscopy and physiotherapy, in addition to a heart center.

The Aden General Hospital, which was reportedly a gift from Saudi Arabia financed by the Saudi Fund for Development and stands at 20,000 square meters and equipped with 2,187 medical devices and 270 beds.

“The project aims at contributing to improving the performance of the health sector and increasing the quality of services presented in Aden Governorate and its neighboring governorates, in addition to enhancing good health and welfare, improving the medical services presented to the Yemeni people and increasing opportunities for Yemenis to receive treatment,” SPA reported.

SDRPY is currently involved in the development of 25 projects in addition to supporting 17 medical centers with equipment, ambulances, and emergency response vehicles.

They have already implemented as many as 207 projects and initiatives in various Yemeni governorates in seven main sectors including education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fishery.

Read more:

UN envoy regrets lack of progress to reopen Yemen roads

Yemeni security forces bust Houthi-affiliated cell for smuggling weapons