Saudi Red Crescent flies citizen out of Georgia in 1st intl. air ambulance transport

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) carried out it first international air evacuation of a female Saudi citizen from Georgia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that a specialized medical evacuation team provided health care and assistance to the Saudi citizen as she was evacuated over health concerns.

The task was undertaken in coordination with the Health Ministry and marked the reactivation of the air ambulance service, SPA reported.

The report said that the female citizen was “suffering from a health condition” in Georgia, providing no further details.

The SRCA air ambulance service has reportedly started delivering services to 200 patients and transferred them to specialized medical facilities.

“The Saudi Red Crescent Authority seeks to enhance the quality of ambulance services… through its initiatives at the national and international levels,” SPA reported, adding that it fell under the purview of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The organization has taken multiple measures to play its part in advancing the health sector in Saudi Arabia.

In May, the ‘Saving a Soul’ campaign received a Guinness World Record for its success in spreading awareness on first aid education.

The world record came after the authority collected 9,836 pledges through its website within 24 hours, where the participants would learn first aid and how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The organization also plays a key role in maintaining the health and safety of Hajj pilgrims.

In July, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority launched a Hajj mission which allocated over 300 male and female volunteers, more than 2,000 medical items for the teams on-ground and 30 fully-equipped ambulance bags to support paramedic services and the associated health authorities in the holy sites of Mecca, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

