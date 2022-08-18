Saudi’s Crown Prince congratulates Jordan’s Crown Prince on engagement

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent his congratulations to Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on his engagement to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif.

The Crown Prince made a phone call to his Jordanian counterpart and sent his best wishes and asked Allah Almighty to grant Jordan's Crown Prince success and a happy life, the Saudi Press agency reported on Thursday.

The Jordanian Royal Court on Wednesday announced the engagement of Jordan’s Crown Prince to his soon-to-be Saudi bride.

The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania al-Abdullah and the bride-to-be’s family in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania said in an Instagram post.

The ceremony was held at the bride’s father’s home in the presence of Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Prince Hashem bin Al Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Prince Rashid bin Al Hassan, and several members of the al-Saif family.

