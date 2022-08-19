‘Biggest global Gameathon’ kicks off in Saudi Arabia, with $500,00 prize pool

Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, have launched the $500,000 (SAR2 million) prize pool Gameathon in Saudi Arabia, as e-sport competitors prepare to battle for the winning title.

In partnership with AlFaisal University in Riyadh, where it will be hosted, Gameathon is a week-long rapid, innovative time-bound competition, similar to a hackathon, in which competitors try their hand at developing a game prototype from scratch.

Gameathon, which runs until August 24, is founded on the premise that, in today's digitally connected world, individuals can come together, be creative, exchange experiences, and express themselves by utilizing video games as a common language.

Offering more than 600 participants the opportunity to be part of the week-long competition, Gameathon welcomes everyone and anyone from all walks of life to explore new technology tools in 10 different educational zones.

“At the Saudi Esports Federation, we aim to develop an industry ecosystem in which different disciplines collaborate for the advancement of the gaming community, and in this case focusing on the educational aspect of esports,” said Turki Al Fawzan, CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation. “Gameathon is a bridge to greatly enhance gamers’ ability to professionalize their passion into the world of esports.”

“Developers, designers, and artists will enjoy this experience where they can learn many new – and unexpected – skills while supporting their team by contributing ideas, and playtesting.”

Dr Yousef AlYousef, vice president of Graduate School, Research and Innovation at AlFaisal University, said: “One of the university’s goals is to partner with industries that positively impact the local economy and the society we live in.”

“The gaming industry – bigger than the movie and music industries combined – is well known and acknowledged as a sector in Saudi Arabia that is immensely capable of achieving those impacts. Gameathon is a big part of that.”

“One of the major ambitions of Gameathon is to bring the community together at the junction of art and technology, as well as to offer a space and platform for gaming studios to present their work.”

Gamers 8 recap

Gamethon is part of the Gamers8 $15 million esports competition which has been running in Saudi Arabia from July 14

The Gamers8 is featuring a range of events including music, festivals, and a gaming summit held across six weeks at a purpose-built venue in Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 features elite esports teams competing across six titles: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG MOBILE.

Gamers8 tournaments are broadcast live on the event channels in more than eight different languages.

In addition, big-name international artist are appearing at Gamers8 concerts alongside numerous local and regional talents each weekend throughout the event.

Over 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, cosplay, magic shows, and much more, are also on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda.

Gamers8, from the creators of Gamers Without Borders, is a global gaming and esports festival with a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual.

Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and esports out into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 will be held for eight weeks.

Offering elite and competitive tournaments, entertainment, activities and attractions, incredible music concerts and shows, plus more, Gamers8 concludes with a gaming and esports forum that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

