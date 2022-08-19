Saudi martial arts athlete becomes world champion in UAE tournament

The Saudi national team's player for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competition, Abdul-Elah Mir Alem, has won the gold medal in the World Youth Championships held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi

The athlete defeated the American player Isaac Esparza in the weight-less 62 kg competitions to be crowed the world champion.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The player expressed his happiness for achieving the first Saudi gold medal at the world level in the MMA, adding that the achievement came within a tournament that brought together an elite group of players who went head-to-head for the gold medal.

The head of the Saudi Federation of MMA and chair of the Saudi delegation, Abdulaziz Julaidan, expressed his happiness at the achievement, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported Friday.

The International MMA Federation hosted the 2022 Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi for 12 to 17-year-olds as part of a three-year hosting rights agreement.

Hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation, three categories of youth tournaments were held for 12 to 13-year-olds (Youth C), 14 to 15-year-olds (Youth B) and 16 to 17-year-olds (Youth A).

On hosting the event, Mohamed Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation board member and chairman of the UAE Mixed Martial Arts Committee, said earlier this year: “The Youths represent a strategic priority for the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and our purpose is to empower and cultivate a new generation of highly skilled and qualified MMA athletes. We look forward to…supporting IMMAF in their continuous efforts for youth development and elevation of amateur MMA.”

Read more:

IN PICTURES: Saudi women practice martial arts for self-defense