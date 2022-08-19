Uzbekistan president wraps up Saudi Arabia trip, invites King, Crown Prince for visit

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended an invitation to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Uzbekistan as he concluded a two-day official visit to the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



A joint statement issued following Mirziyoyev’s official talks with the Crown Prince in Jeddah welcomed the announcement of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries and voiced the two countries’ keenness to enhance cooperation in various fields such as renewable energy, climate change and tourism.



Fourteen bilateral agreements and MoUs were signed on Thursday in the Kingdom in the presence Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih and Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjaev.



During the talks, which addressed regional and international developments, Mirziyoyev and the Crown Prince reaffirmed the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and of reaching a political solution to the war in Yemen.



Mirziyoyev praised the Kingdom’s efforts toward encouraging dialogue among Yemen’s parties and condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s practices which target vital facilities in Saudi Arabia.



Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mirziyoyev and the Crown Prince voiced the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis to achieve security and stability and help limit the conflict’s negative repercussions.



