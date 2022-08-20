Wizz Air suspends relaunch of Russia-UAE flights

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between UAE holding company ADQ and Hungary-based Wizz Air, has suspended plans to resume flights between the Russian capital of Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

It cited industry supply chain limitations in a statement.

“Passengers with reservations on these flights will be contacted via email and presented their options to obtain refunds in the original method of payment or 120 per cent of the ticket fare in WIZZ credit,” the airline said in a statement.

London-listed Wizz Air holds a 49 percent stake in Wizz Air Abu Dhabi whose aircraft carry the European airline's name and branding. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ owns 51 percent.

This month, Wizz Air said flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow would resume from October. On Feb. 27, it had suspended all fights with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Wizz Air also holds airline operating certificates (AOCs) in Britain and Hungary.

European carriers have ceased operations with Russia, while Russian airlines are banned from European Union airspace as part of Western sanctions for the conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

The UAE has not imposed sanctions on Russia and instead said it sought to maintain a neutral position.

Other Emirati carriers, including Emirates, have continued to operate services to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

