Saudi Arabia’s global education competitiveness, ranking advance in 2022: IMD report

Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in education, research, and innovation indicators per the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, a report issued by the Global Competitiveness Center for the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The Kingdom’s ranking jumped to 24th place in the report, up from 32nd in 2021.

Saudi Arabia also advanced four positions in the education indicator, coming in 37th place compared to 41st place last year.

In addition, it advanced in the report’s scientific infrastructure indicator, coming in 30th place compared to 32nd in 2021.

Overall, these achievements contributed to the Kingdom’s progress in the infrastructure indicators, one of the report’s main indexes. Up from 36th place last year, Saudi Arabia ranked 34th, maintaining a consistent upward trajectory since 2018.

It also advanced nine places in the university education achievements index, coming in 28th place this year, up from 37th in 2021.

First published in 1989, the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook is a comprehensive annual report and global reference point on the competitiveness of countries in several indicators.

It analyzes and ranks around 63 countries based on how they manage their competencies to achieve long-term value creation.

