UAE President holds talks with Sisi in Egypt

UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrived in Egypt on Sunday and met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, and regional and global issues.

Advertisement

“The two leaders also discussed cooperation and the many promising opportunities to expand the horizons to broader levels that would enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic and development fields that support their aspirations towards achieving sustainable development, progress and prosperity for their two brotherly peoples,” state news agency WAM reported.

“They also exchanged views regarding several issues and dossiers of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments. In this context, they also emphasized the necessity of resorting to dialogue, understanding and diplomatic methods to settle disputes and crises by peaceful means that maintain international peace and security,” WAM added.

“The meeting also touched on the significance of enhancing joint Arab action and unity in facing the challenges witnessed by the Arab region. They also affirmed their support for all efforts to reach a permanent solution to crises in the region’s countries that contribute to boosting the foundations of security and stability in them and achieving prosperity and peace for their peoples,” WAM said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE President receives Egypt, Jordan PMs in Abu Dhabi to sign agreement

UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group eyeing to invest up to $1 bln in Egypt: Cabinet statement

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed, Egypt’s Sisi, Jordan’s King discuss Jerusalem developments