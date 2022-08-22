Saudi Arabia's King Salman orders urgent aid be sent to Sudan flood victims

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered urgent relief assistance be sent to aid those affected by the devastating floods in Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.



The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques instructed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief to operate a relief air bridge that includes urgent food supply and shelter assistance for those in Sudan.



“This order is considered to be an extension of the continuous support that the King’s government and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman provide to stand next to all brotherly and friendly countries during the different circumstances and ordeals that they pass through,” Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah was quoted as saying by SPA.



“This also reflects on the strong brotherly bond between the leadership and the people of the Kingdom and the Sudanese people,” al-Rabeeah added.



Sudan has been ravaged by seasonal downpours and floods that have so far killed 80 people. A state of emergency has been declared in six states.



Sudan's rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September.



Al Arabiya reported that 17,080 homes were destroyed while 23,850 others were partially destroyed.



With the Associated Press



