Flynas launches direct flights to four new destinations

Saudi Arabia’s air carrier and the leading low-cost airline, flynas, announced that it has added four new cities to its list of destinations, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.



The airline will start operating 10 new weekly flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah starting November.



According to SPA, there will be two weekly flights to Marseille in southern France, two weekly flights to Almaty, the commercial and cultural center in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan and its ancient capital, three weekly flights to Algiers, and three weekly flights to Casablanca in Morocco.



Direct flights to these new destinations is part of an agreement that flynas signed with the Air Connectivity Program “to facilitate the arrival of visitors, including tourists, pilgrims and Umrah performers to the Kingdom,” the report said.



SPA added that the Air Connectivity Program, which was launched earlier this year, aims to “support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations.”



This, it said would contribute to boosting tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



CEO and Managing Director of flynas Bander al-Mohanna underscored the importance of signing the agreement with the Air Connectivity Program, saying that it comes in line with the airlines’ growth and expansion strategy "which aims to connect the world to the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destinations.”



Al-Mohanna added that the Air Connectivity Program contributes “to expanding into new markets and facilitating the growth of the aviation and tourism sector by increasing the number of direct international destinations to 250 destinations by 2030.”



For his part, the CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, Khalil Lamrabet, said: “The program values this partnership with flynas, which contributes to facilitating the travel of the Kingdom’s guests from Marseille, Almaty, Algiers, and Casablanca, in line with our mandate to develop tourism air connectivity in support of the National Tourism Strategy vision and objectives.”



