Only a quarter of FIFA World Cup sponsors engaging on migrant workers risks: Report

With just under 100 days until the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 kicks off in Doha, most tournament sponsors remain tight-lipped on their human rights policies and processes to protect migrant workers, a report has found.

Sponsors of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 have failed to disclose crucial information about their human rights and recruitment risk management in the run up to the tournament, according to the Business & Human Rights Resource Center.

In May 2022, the center asked sponsors a set of questions about their human rights processes and policies relating to the recruitment of migrant workers in Qatar and in preparation for the tournament.

Of the 19 sponsors approached, only four, including adidas, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Qatar Airways, responded.

Popular international brands which failed to provide any information included certain FIFA sponsors like Wanda, Hyundai Kia Motor, Visa and QatarEnergy, Qatar World Cup sponsors Hisense, McDonald’s, Vivo, Mengniu, Crypto and BYJU’s and regional sponsors GWC, UPL, Ooredoo, The Look Company and Algorand.

Some sponsors, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, have longstanding operations in the Gulf country, while World Cup staple brand Budweiser is establishing operations in Doha just for the tournament.

Regardless, the center said in a statement “all sponsors should undertake human rights due diligence in line with international standards on the risks of operating in a region with one of the worst labor rights records in the world.”

The key finds of the report include:

Coca-Cola is the only tournament sponsor to make a public statement on migrant workers to date.

Only four out of seven FIFA Partners – adidas, Coca-Cola, Hyundai Kia Motor and Visa – and two out of seven Qatar World Cup sponsors – Budweiser and McDonald’s -have published human rights policies.

None of the responses from Budweiser, Coca-Cola and QatarAirways gave detail on due diligence. For example, not one disclosed data on payment of recruitment fees by migrant workers or outlined whether workers are interviewed to mitigate against risk of fee-payment.

Only adidas – which does not have operations in Qataral though it distributes goods there – engaged with the survey’s questions.

McDonald’s did not respond to the company's questions despite operating in all six Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Isobel Archer, Gulf Program Manager, for the Business & Human Rights Resource Center, said: “It’s disappointing that at a time when football teams and fans are beginning to sit up and take note of Qatar’s poor record on workers’ rights, sponsors continue to be largely disengaged.”

She continued, “Companies which have been awarded sponsorship deals should, at an absolute minimum, recognize this comes with human rights responsibilities – broad platitudes about conducting business in a socially responsible manner are not enough.”

Three of the five FIFA sponsors have taken the “important first step of having publicly available human rights policies,” Archer said. “This is the bare minimum in a process of actively addressing human rights issues.”

Archer also said FIFA and World Cup sponsors have a responsibility to operationalize human rights standards.

“Like all for-profit entities, sponsors are subject to the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights through their business relationships,” according to Archer. “They must recognize their role in holding to account the sporting associations, brands and clubs they choose to partner with when they fall short on human and workers’ rights standards.”

