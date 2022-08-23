Saudi Arabia sends planes loaded with food, shelter for Sudan flood victims

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) sent two planes loaded with food and shelter assistance to flood ravaged Sudan.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday that the aid sent was under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

“The assistance includes food and shelter items weighing more than 100 tons,” Supervisor General of KSrelief Abdullah al-Rabeeah was quoted as saying in a statement to the media.

Additionally, a specialized team from KSrelief accompanied the shipment to supervise the distribution process.

Khartoum airport received one of the relief planes, an Al Arabiya correspondent confirmed.

“We thank King Salman and the Crown Prince for the aid bridge to those affected by the floods. The bridge is in the context of consolidating relations between the Sudanese and Saudi people,” the Sudanese Minister of Social Development was quoted as saying by the correspondent.

Saudi-neighbor UAE also sent aid to Sudan worth $6.8 million. It was ordered by the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

More than 75 people have been killed, over 12,000 homes destroyed, and at least 20,000 others were damaged by Sudan’s seasonal downpours and floods, a senior official told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Drone footage from al-Jazirah province showed a village and surrounding area partially submerged by floodwaters.

بالفيديو.. الوضع في المناقل صباح اليوم.. الوضع كارثي بمعنى الكلمة#السودان #sudan pic.twitter.com/MhK6bjuvNt — Ataf Mohamed عطاف محمد (@atafmohamed3) August 21, 2022

The death toll since the rainy season kicked off in May stood at 77, Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, a spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense, told The Associated Press.

The provinces most affected include al-Jazirah, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, South Darfur and River Nile, he added.

With The Associated Press

