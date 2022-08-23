Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Zelenskyy ahead of Ukraine Independence Day

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a message of congratulations on Tuesday to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of his country’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Crown Prince expressed “sincere congratulations” to Zelenskyy, wished him good health, and wished “progress and advancement” for the Ukrainian people, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Independence Day in Ukraine falls on August 24, marking the anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence in 1991, one of the major catalysts in the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The country’s capital Kyiv banned Independence Day celebrations, saying they would provide a target for Russian forces to attack.

Warning of potential harm to civilians, a US official told Reuters that Russia “is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”

Kyiv is far from the front lines and has only rarely been hit by Russian missiles since Ukraine repelled a ground offensive to seize the city in March.

Saudi Arabia has straddled both sides of the war, striving to keep good relations with fellow OPEC+ member Russia without alienating itself from Western powers aligned with Ukraine.

Read more:

US embassy in Ukraine issues security alert ahead of Independence Day

Senior Ukrainian intelligence official Nakonechny found dead

Polish president in Kyiv to discuss more aid for Ukraine