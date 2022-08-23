UAE updates COVID-19 safety measures ahead of academic year

UAE’s authorities updated COVID-19 safety measures for the academic year 2022-2023 which will see more than one million students and 65,000 educational staff return to educational institutions.

On the first day of school, students aged 12 and above as well as teachers, administrative employees and service providers must present a negative PCR test conducted within 96 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The negative PCR test is only required on the first day of school. No regular testing is required.

All students, including those who are not vaccinated for medical reasons or who have medical exemptions, will be allowed to attend classes.

Social distancing has been canceled inside educational institutions and buses, and it’s up for those in charge of the institution to take suitable measures regarding social distancing as it deems fit.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Temperature checks for students and employees have also been canceled, NCEMA announced, adding that anyone who registers a high temperature must stay home on sick leave and submit a negative PCR test upon returning.

Facemasks will remain mandatory inside closed spaces, NCEMA said, adding that students and teachers “who have contracted COVID-19 or those suffering from respiratory symptoms are allowed to choose to e-learning and remote work options.”

NCEMA also called on parents and teaching staff to adhere to all preventive precautions and raise students’ awareness “to support the recovery efforts and their sustainability.”

Read more: UAE urges Al Hosn App users to refrain from sharing green pass online