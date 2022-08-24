‘We will honor our fallen’: Ukraine embassy in UAE says on Independence Day

The Ukrainian embassy in the UAE is honoring the soldiers and civilians who have lost their lives during the Russian invasion as the country marked its Independence Day and 31 years since breaking free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union.

Vitaliy Fedianin, press secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE, told Al Arabiya English that the embassy would be gathering with its local and international Ukrainian community to join what is expected to be a world record for the largest simultaneous performance of Ukraine’s National Anthem as they mark a pivotal point in the country’s history.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ukrainians in more than 50 countries around the world will be singing the National Anthem at the same time, including Ukrainians in the UAE,” he said. “After that we will listen to the speech of President of Ukraine and Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE.”

A minute of silence will also be observed “to honor our defenders who gave their lives for the Independence of Ukraine and continue to fight in the frontline repelling Russian armed aggression,” the press secretary added.

‘Special’ Independence Day

Fedianin said this year marked a very different Independence Day.

“Today is a special Independence Day; for Ukrainians, freedom and dignity have always been fundamental values and today we protect them from Russian invaders,” he said. “At the same time, the Independence of Ukraine is a guarantee of the free development of states and people of Europe and the main obstacle for Russian imperialism which is trying to absorb Ukraine politically, economically and spiritually.”

He continued, “Currently, in the conditions of Russia’s aggression we continue the struggle for our own freedom and independence, as well as for the existing world legal order.”

Fedianin said the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE will stand in solidarity with Ukrainians across the globe on Wednesday.

“Today, every Ukrainian, wherever he is, is doing everything possible for the victory of Ukraine. And we ask you not to stop, because everyone's contribution is highly important in this truly people's war.”

Ukrainian Embassy in Kuwait

The Ukrainian Embassy in Kuwait also told Al Arabiya English that this year’s Independence Day would be a “somber” occasion.

It will also hold a “Solidarity Day” event at the embassy on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. local time to stand with the people of Ukraine.

UAE, Saudi leaders send congratulations to Ukraine

On Wednesday, the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a congratulatory message to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the country’s Independence Day.

It followed a similar message of congratulation from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who sent a letter to the Ukrainian president on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince congratulated Zelenskyy on the anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day, wishing him “good health and happiness” and “steady progress and advancement” to the people of the war-torn country, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

31 years of independence

Ukraine broke free of the Soviet Union in August 1991 after a failed coup in Moscow and an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians voting in a referendum to declare independence.

Ukraine’s Independence Day falls six months after Russia’s February 24 invasion and is being be marked by subdued celebrations under the threat of attack from land, air and sea.

Public gatherings are banned in the capital Kyiv and a curfew is in force in the front-line eastern city of Kharkiv, which has weathered months of shelling.

The government laid out the carcasses of burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles like war trophies in central Kyiv in a show of defiance.

Zelenskyy warned late on Tuesday of the possibility of “repugnant Russian provocations.”

“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” the president said in an evening address.

The war has killed thousands of civilians, forced over a third of Ukraine’s 41 million people from their homes, left cities in ruins and shaken global markets. It is largely at a standstill with no immediate prospect of peace talks.

In addition to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russian forces have expanded control to areas of the south including the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts, and chunks of the eastern Donbas region comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukraine’s armed forces have said almost 9,000 military personnel have been killed in the war.

Read more:

On Independence Day, Zelenskyy says Ukraine was ‘reborn’ when Russia invaded

UAE leaders congratulate Ukraine’s president on country’s Independence Day

Ukraine-Russia war: Six months that shook the world