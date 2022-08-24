Back to school: Saudi Arabia allows children of undocumented residents to enroll

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education announced that children of undocumented residents will be permitted to enroll in schools in the new academic year.

Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday that schools must provide admission forms to the parents of illegally residing students.

Procedures will be completed at the education ministry’s offices in the guardians’ region of residence.

A monthly statistical report of this category of students must be provided to the General Administration of Evaluation and Admission.

In addition to the student’s information, the enrollment form must also include the details of both parents, including passport, residency permit (iqama), visit visa, permanent residence address and contact information.

During the enrollment process, the guardian must submit a letter of undertaking that the status of the residency will be corrected during the academic year.

The move is expected to encourage undocumented residents to fix their status without compromising on education for their young dependents.

Back to school

The Saudi Press Agency reported an increase in demand for stationery and books ahead of the academic year in the Kingdom’s Qassim region.

Similar demand was reported in the Arar and Tabuk regions as schools prepare to reopen on August 28.

Meanwhile, an education official in the northern border regions confirmed that more than 500 educational institutions underwent maintenance and routine rehabilitation to prepare for the return of over 100,000 students.

As for school uniforms, the Consumer Protection Association iterated that parents cannot be forced to purchase clothing from a specific store.

In a Saudi Gazette report on Monday, the CPA reportedly indicated that “the school has the right only to provide the parents with the design and color of the school uniform for each stage, stressing that parents have the right and choice to purchase the uniform from any store that suits them.”

If a school does not adhere to this requirement, a complaint can be filed through the CPA’s website.

