Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates Rua Al-Madinah project near Prophet’s Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the master plan for the ‘Rua al-Madinah Project’ that lies east of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday that the project will the occupant capacity and be able to hosting 30 million Umrah pilgrims.

It aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

The project is being developed and implemented by Rua al-Madinah Holding Company, a Saudi PIF company that specializes in development, operation, and real estate investment in Madinah.

“The project will be implemented to the highest international standards in an indication of the continuous support from the Kingdom’s leadership to Madinah to consolidate its position as a modern Islamic and cultural destination,” SPA reported.

The development will add 47,000 hotel rooms with open and green spaces making 63 percent of the total land area of 1.5 million square meters.

The project will feature various transportation hubs including nine bus stops, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles, and underground parking for those traveling in their personal vehicles.

