Saudi King grants order of merit to recognize 200 organ donor citizens

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has granted the King Abdulaziz Medal of Third Class to 200 Saudi organ donors.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday that the 200 male and female donors also included those who are in a coma.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A list was made available online recognizing all 200 of those who made a decision to become donors.

In a 2021 study published in the peer-reviewed ‘International Journal of Medicine in Developing Countries,’ 87.4 percent of Saudi residents support organ donation, with 53.5 percent saying they are ready to donate.

The study that was conducted among 1,508 participants also showed that most of the test subjects did not know the organ donation policy. The study called for greater awareness on the matter.

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Organ Transplantation Center, previously known as the National Kidney Foundation, is responsible for coordinating end stage organ disease medical faculties and promoting national health education.

It was established in 1993.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have registered in the organ donation program of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT), SPA reported in 2021.

In March 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the human organ donation regulation during a virtual meeting chaired by King Salman.

The regulation, which was approved by the Shoura Council in September 2019, allowing for the transfer, cultivation, preservation, and development of organs to preserve human life, protect the rights of those from or to whom human organs are transferred, license health facilities, define their responsibilities in relation to organ donation and transplantation, and prevent exploitation of the patient or donor’s need or trafficking in human organs.

A 1982 fatwa (religious edict) by the Senior Ulama Commission concerning organ donation and transplantation granted “the permissibility to remove an organ or part thereof from a dead person,” and allows for the donation of the organ, or part of it, to a living person.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince enroll in organ donation program

UAE health firm Burjeel plans Saudi expansion as IPO nears

Saudi Red Crescent flies citizen out of Georgia in 1st intl. air ambulance transport