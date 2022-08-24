UAE leaders congratulate Ukraine President on country’s Independence Day

The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has sent a congratulatory message to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to the Ukrainian President and to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the occasion, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It followed a similar message of congratulation from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who sent a letter to the Ukrainian President on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince congratulated Zelenskyy on the anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day, wishing him “good health and happiness” and “steady progress and advancement” to the people of the war-torn country, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ukrainians mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Independence Day falls six months after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and will be marked by subdued celebrations under the threat of attack from land, air and sea.

Public gatherings are banned in the capital Kyiv and a curfew is in force in the front-line eastern city of Kharkiv, which has weathered months of shelling.

Read more:

Ukraine-Russia war: Six months that shook the world