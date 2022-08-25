Suhail star sighting in UAE skies marks the end of sweltering summer heat

The Suhail star has been spotted in the United Arab Emirates, marking the end of the sweltering summer heat, the Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS) said on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated sighting comes as a relief to many UAE residents as temperatures hit 50 Degrees Celsius multiple times this summer. Historically, it signaled the gradual beginning of cooler days in the desert.

Suhail is the second-brightest star in the night sky and reportedly can be spotted right next to Sirius from the constellation Canis Major.

However, it is important to note that people might not immediately feel the temperature drop as the planet has become much warmer due to climate change, but it will become more bearable.

Earlier this month, doctors told Al Arabiya English that hospitals have seen an increase in daily heat stroke and heat exhaustion cases as UAE residents have had to bear sweltering heat.

Heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness, and it occurs when one’s body can no longer control its temperature. The body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and subsequently, the body is unable to cool itself down, resulting in heatstroke.

The doctors advised residents to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes as well as sunscreen and sunglasses, and to stay hydrated and avoid activities outdoors.

According to UAE’s al-Sadeem Astronomy, an observatory which was launched in 2016 and is based in the capital Abu Dhabi, the Suhail star was a reliable navigation tool for early Arabs, especially ancient sailors and travelers.

In Emirati culture, the appearance of Suhail symbolized abundance, which is why many fishermen, pearl hunters and farmers based their activities on its presence.

يوم 24 أغسطس: طلوع نجم سهيل بالنسبة لوسط الجزيرة العربية. حمل التطبيق الفلكي لتصلك إشعارات فورية https://t.co/x0lKi7WMB0 pic.twitter.com/2zfbemJD7T — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) August 24, 2022

