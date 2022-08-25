Two Omani Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash en route to Mecca
Two Omani Umrah pilgrims died when their bus crashed into a truck en route to Mecca, Oman’s embassy in Riyadh announced late Wednesday.
According to the Red Crescent in Mecca, 18 others were wounded in the crash.
The pilgrims suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, the Red Crescent said, adding that 11 medical teams rushed to the scene to provide first aid and transport those in need of further medical care to hospitals.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Oman’s embassy said it was following up on the accident, noting that all passengers on the bus were Omani nationals.
It added that work is underway to finalize the measures to transfer the bodies of the two killed to Oman.
Read more:
Saudi cinema revenue rose by 2,605 pct since theaters opened: Report
Back to school: Saudi Arabia allows children of undocumented residents to enroll
Suhail star sighting in UAE skies marks the end of sweltering summer heat
-
India fires three air force officers for accidental firing of missile into PakistanThe Indian Air Force said on Tuesday it had fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.“A Court of Inquiry, set up ... World News
-
Sixteen people killed in Turkey as bus crashes at accident siteSixteen people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when a bus crashed into emergency workers and journalists who were attending an earlier ... Middle East
-
At least 16 dead after truck crashes into crowd in TurkeyAt least 16 people were killed and 29 injured after a truck hurtled into pedestrians in Turkey, the health minister said.“The accident... occurred ... Middle East