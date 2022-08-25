.
Two Omani Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash en route to Mecca

Two Umrah pilgrims died when their bus crashed into a truck en route to Mecca on August 24, 2022. (Supplied)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Two Omani Umrah pilgrims died when their bus crashed into a truck en route to Mecca, Oman’s embassy in Riyadh announced late Wednesday.

According to the Red Crescent in Mecca, 18 others were wounded in the crash.

The pilgrims suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, the Red Crescent said, adding that 11 medical teams rushed to the scene to provide first aid and transport those in need of further medical care to hospitals.

Oman’s embassy said it was following up on the accident, noting that all passengers on the bus were Omani nationals.

It added that work is underway to finalize the measures to transfer the bodies of the two killed to Oman.

