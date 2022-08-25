Yemen’s HSA pledges $1.2 mln to UN drive to avert tanker oil spill

Yemen’s HSA Group on Thursday became the first private entity to pledge funds for a United Nations operation to avoid an oil spill from a tanker stranded off the coast of Yemen, as the UN urgently tries to secure an initial requirement of $80 million.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The international organization, which has so far raised over $60 million, has warned that the Safer, stranded since 2015 off a Red Sea oil terminal, could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster near Alaska.

HSA, Yemen’s largest private company, announced a $1.2 million donation towards initially offloading the tanker, which holds 1.1 million barrels.

“Given that there remains a large funding shortfall, and time is running out, HSA believes that the private sector must step forward,” Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, managing director of HSA’s Yemen operations, said in a statement.

The UN has raised $64 million, including the HSA pledge and more than $142,000 through a public crowdfunding drive initiated in June and which will be relaunched later this month, a UN spokesperson told Reuters in response to a query.

The crowdfunding campaign had aimed to raise $5 million towards the plan to transfer the oil to a safe temporary vessel before winter seas increase the risk of a break up.

The UN would then arrange long-term replacement storage. The entire operation requires $144 million.

Russell Geekie, a spokesperson for the top UN official in Yemen, told Reuters the organization hoped HSA’s contribution would serve as a catalyst for other private entities.

He said $9-$10 million had been disbursed by donors for the operation so far. “The United Nations asks donors that have pledged funds to disburse them urgently and others that are in a position to contribute to do so as soon as possible.”

The Safer threatens an environmental disaster for Yemen, which is already grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis due to a seven-year war, and across the Red Sea. The UN says the cost of a clean-up alone would be $20 billion.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia provides $10 mln to confront issues posed by anchored ‘Safer’ oil tanker

Greenpeace urges Arab League to act before it’s too late on Yemen’s FSO Safer

UN launches public fundraising drive to prevent Yemen tanker oil spill