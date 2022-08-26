Saudi embassy following up on case of citizen killed by security guards in Morocco

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Morocco said it was following up on the murder of a citizen in the city of Casablanca, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



The Saudi citizen was killed by security guards at the hotel where he was staying following an argument, SPA reported citing a statement from the Kingdom’s embassy in Morocco.



Morocco’s authorities are currently investigating the case after arresting the perpetrators.



“The embassy is closely following up on the case with relevant authorities in Morocco, and it has full confidence in Morocco’s judiciary,” the report said.



It added that the embassy is coordinating with Morocco to transfer the body of the deceased to Saudi Arabia.



The embassy also offered its condolences while stressing the government’s concern over the safety of Saudi citizens abroad.



The victim, who was identified as Moussa al-Anzi, was in Morocco with a friend who was receiving medical treatment for cancer, Al Arabiya reported citing his uncle, Jadaan al-Anzi.



Al Arabiya added that the deceased worked as a teacher in the Kingdom’s city of Arar and was planning to return to Saudi Arabia before the academic year begins.



