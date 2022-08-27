UAE operates air bridge to flood-hit Sudan

The UAE has begun operating an air bridge to Sudan to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent floods which killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

One plane, carrying 30 tonnes of relief aid and shelter materials, has been dispatched.

It will be followed by three more that will be received by a delegation led by the Emirates Red Crescent which operates from a set base in Sudan, traveling between Blue Nile and Gezira.

Relief operations, which came following UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s order to allocate $6.8 million (AED 25 million) of humanitarian aid to Sudan, have been underway for several days.

At least 140,000 people are expected to be supported by this initiative.

The flights will carry around “10,000 tents, 28,000 food and medical aid parcels, 120 tonnes of various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials,” WAM reported.

As of August 24, more than 150,000 people nationwide have been affected by flooding this year, double the number at the same stage of last year’s rainy season, the United Nations said.

By the end of the rainy season, which typically continues in September, the UN expects that 460,000 people will be affected, a higher number than most previous years, due to heavier rain as well as lack of mitigation.

UAE-neighbor Saudi Arabia also sent two planes loaded with food and shelter assistance on August 23 to Sudan, in an effort led by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and under the direction of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

A specialized team from KSrelief accompanied the shipment to supervise the distribution process.

