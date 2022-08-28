.
Kuwait to hold parliamentary election on September 29: Report

Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
File photo of a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait will hold a parliamentary election on Sept. 29, state news agency KUNA reported, after the Gulf state’s crown prince moved to dissolve parliament in a bid to resolve a political standoff between the government and the elected legislature.

Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new cabinet under new prime minister

Kuwait formally dissolves parliament: KUNA state news agency

Kuwait dissolves parliament, calls for early general elections

